Singapore MPs file parliamentary questions on Parti Liyani case for debate during Oct 5 sitting

Parti Liyani (right) and her lawyer Anil Balchandani (left) in a photo taken on Sept 8, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 3 — Ten Members of Parliament (MPs) have filed questions on the case of Parti Liyani, a former domestic worker of ex-Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong. The questions will be debated in Parliament next Monday (October 5).

The 45-year-old Indonesian worker’s case was thrust into the spotlight last month when a High Court judge overturned her conviction for stealing more than S$34,000 (RM103,812) worth of items from Liew’s household.

Leading the questions is Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai, who asked what steps will be taken by different government agencies to identify why issues identified in the judgement occurred, and how they will be addressed in future.

Among the other MPs who have tabled questions is Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, MP for Chua Chu Kang Group Representation Constituency (GRC). He asked whether the Government will consider providing legal aid to vulnerable persons or those with lesser financial means who are charged with criminal offences, in light of the concerns raised by the case about their access to justice and adequate legal representation.

Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai, from the Progress Singapore Party, asked if the authorities will appoint a committee of inquiry consisting members not affiliated with the Government, to conduct a public inquiry into the conduct of the Singapore Police Force and the Attorney-General’s Chambers over Parti’s case.

Earlier on Friday, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said that he intends to make his statement in Parliament in November as reviews of the case by the police and the Attorney-General’s Chambers are still in progress.

The reviews are expected to conclude in two to three weeks’ time, Shanmugam said, adding that he will also address the questions that have been raised after the reviews are completed.

On Friday as well, the Workers’ Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim said that the party would not be seeking a ballot for her adjournment motion on the issues raised by Parti’s case. The party will seek to contribute to the debate when Shanmugam makes his ministerial statement, she added.

None of the 10 MPs filing parliamentary questions on the issue was from WP.

Apart from questions on Parti’s case, MPs also filed a range of questions related to Covid-19.

Some of them are on the topic of retrenchments. Yio Chu Kang MP Yip Hon Weng asked for the number of Singaporeans aged 60 and above who have been retrenched, and whether the Ministry of Manpower will provide them with more assistance in seeking employment opportunities.

Several MPs asked about work-from-home arrangements, with Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Sharael Taha wondering if this trend has impacted the demand for commercial rental property, and what measures could soften that impact.

The decision by Singapore Airlines (SIA) to cull the “flights to nowhere” idea was brought up as well.

Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim from WP asked whether the Ministry of Transport (MOT) had considered imposing a per-flight environmental tax on such flights, if they ever proceeded.

Associate Professor Lim also asked whether MOT has considered retaining the skills of SIA pilots via flight simulators, while having crews’ salaries supplemented by the estimated added environmental costs via a government subsidy, instead of operating such flights to nowhere.

Monday’s Parliament sitting will also see Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat delivering a ministerial statement at 1.30pm, to provide an “overview” of the progress of Singapore’s fight against Covid-19, the nation’s fiscal position, and strategies for the country to emerge stronger from this crisis as an economy and as a society. — TODAY