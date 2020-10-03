Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore: 444 employers denied Jobs Support Scheme payouts amounting to almost S$10m

The Jobs Support Scheme provides support to employers to offset part of the wages of local employees during the Covid-19 pandemic. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 3 — A total of 444 employers have been denied Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) payouts, either partially or in full, with four cases being referred to the police for investigations.

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) in a statement yesterday said that a total of about S$10 million (RM 30.5 million) was involved.

Another 2,200 employers are being reviewed for the July 2020 JSS payouts.

These employers will have their payouts withheld until they are able to submit supporting documents to verify the authenticity and accuracy of mandatory Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions made, said Iras.

If any issues are found during the review, payouts will be adjusted or denied. Any egregious cases will also be referred to the police.

“This is part of Iras’ anti-gaming efforts to ensure that JSS payouts are fairly and correctly disbursed,” it said.

Read also: Covid-19 support measures: Jobs Support Scheme to be extended by 7 months till March 2021

The Government announced in August that the JSS, which provides support to employers to offset part of the wages of local employees during the Covid-19 pandemic, would be extended by up to seven months.

It covers 10 to 50 per cent of the first S$4,600 of gross monthly wages paid to each local employee, up to March 2021.

As of end-September, the authority has reviewed over 1,400 employers who applied for the subsidies under the scheme.

Read also: Over 140,000 employers to receive first payment from Jobs Support Scheme from April 15

Close to 50 employers also voluntarily declared that they had provided incorrect mandatory CPF contributions for their employees. As a result, their JSS payouts were adjusted before disbursement.

Iras said that it has also received more than 300 reports from whistleblowers on employers suspected to have abused the JSS.

Iras says “employers are encouraged to review the mandatory CPF contributions for employees to ensure that they have contributed the appropriate amount” ahead of the October JSS payouts.

A list of common unacceptable practices is found below.

Among the cases under review, IRAS observed the following practices in attempting to receive higher amounts of JSS payouts. — Picture by IRAS via TODAY

Any attempts to abuse the JSS may result in severe penalties, said Iras.

Other than having their JSS payouts denied, employers may be charged with cheating which carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and also a fine. — TODAY