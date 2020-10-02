Singapore police arrest opposition politician Lim Tean for alleged criminal breach of trust, stalking

Opposition politician Lim Tean — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 — Police have arrested opposition politician and lawyer Lim Tean for an alleged offence of criminal breach of trust.

Lim, the chief of People’s Voice party, which contested in the last General Election, is also being investigated for an alleged offence of unlawful stalking, police said in a statement today.

In respect of the criminal breach of trust offence, a police report was lodged by the counsel of Lim’s former client, for whom Lim had acted in a motor injury suit, police said.

The former client alleged that Lim had misappropriated a sum of money awarded to him as damages by the court.

As for the unlawful stalking offence, a police report was lodged by Lim’s former employee, who alleged that she was harassed by him when she was working at his law firm.

The employee also referred the police to text messages that had been exchanged between her and Lim, police said.

The police said they contacted Lim and issued him with a written notice on September 23 under Section 21(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code to attend a compulsory interview on September 28 at the Police Cantonment Complex, to assist with investigations into the two alleged offences.

He was also told that if he wanted, he could reschedule the interview to another date.

Lim, however, replied through his lawyer on September 27 that he had no intention of turning up for any police interview. He also made baseless allegations that the investigations against him were politically motivated, police said.

“The police have a responsibility to investigate reports which are made, if prima facie, they disclose a basis for further investigations,” the police added. “Persons called for police interviews must comply.”

As Lim did not cooperate with the notice to attend an interview with police, and had stated clearly that he had no intent to comply, the police “had no choice” but to arrest him in order to conduct the investigations, they said.

This would not have been necessary if he complied with the police notice to come for an interview, the police said.

They added: “The police reject his allegations that the investigations are politically motivated. Lim Tean’s alleged victims had filed police reports alleging serious offences by him against them, and the police have a duty to investigate the allegations.”

In a Facebook post, lawyer M. Ravi said that he has been asked by Lim to represent him.

“Three police officers from the Commercial Affairs Department just barged into the office and arrested Lim Tean whilst he is preparing his case with Leong Sze Hian in his room for next Tuesday's defamation trial to cross examine the Prime Minister,” Ravi wrote.

Lim is representing Leong in the defamation suit filed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He added: “Lim Tean protested when they placed the handcuff on him that his arrest is politically motivated In fact the subject matter in relation to the investigation is before the civil court and I have written to the police to that effect to respect the due process. Therefore this arrest is unlawful.” — TODAY