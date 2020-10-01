Singaporean woman jailed, fined for selling contraband cigarettes, letting teenagers smoke meth in her flat

Noor Fadhilah Azlan (pictured) offered methamphetamine to a 14-year-old boy and a pair of sisters, aged 13 and 14. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 — Noor Fadhilah Azlan not only sold duty-unpaid cigarettes and drugs to teenagers, but allowed three secondary school students to smoke methamphetamine with her in her bedroom.

Fadhilah, 28, rented the room and lived there with her two children.

She was yesterday jailed for seven years and nine months and fined S$10,300 (RM31,318.35).

The Singaporean became the first person to be prosecuted for allowing a young person to consume a controlled drug.

She pleaded guilty to six charges under the Customs Act and Misuse of Drugs Act. Eight other charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

She will begin her sentence on October 9 and remains out on bail.

Selling duty-unpaid cigarettes

Fadhilah bought cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes for S$38 each from an Indonesian peddler at Yew Tee.

She resold them at S$6 per packet and earned a profit of S$2.60.

She confessed to buying 10 cartons daily for about two or three weeks, and selling most of them.

On Sept 17, 2019, officers from the Singapore Customs carried out an operation along Bukit Batok West Avenue 4 to arrest those involved in selling duty-unpaid cigarettes.

They saw two 14-year-old boys approaching Fadhilah’s flat, where she handed them some packets of cigarettes.

The officers later found two packets in their possession.

They raided Fadhilah’s room and discovered 93 packets, which contained either 16 or 20 cigarettes.

Drug offences

A week later, on September 25, 2019, officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau nabbed Fadhilah and seven others at her flat.

They included another 14-year-old boy and a pair of sisters, aged 13 and 14.

Fadhilah had begun trafficking drugs as a means to make a quick buck on the recommendation of her cigarette supplier.

She received methamphetamine at prearranged hiding spots around her estate and was instructed to sell it to customers at prices fixed by the supplier.

She earned about S$500 a week from this.

The boy and the younger girl got to know Fadhilah after buying contraband cigarettes from her. The three teenagers frequently hung out in Fadhilah’s bedroom.

The boy had also bought methamphetamine from her.

When they were arrested, they had stayed over at her flat for several days.

Fadhilah was smoking methamphetamine the day before their arrest when she decided to offer it to them.

They shared her smoking utensil for about 10 minutes.

During the operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau officers found another 55 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes and several other cigarette packets in Fadhilah’s bedroom.

Separately, Fadhilah admitted to selling methamphetamine to two 37-year-old men, Noraidil Supri and Muhammad Sharil Ideres.

Both men were caught on the day of Fadhilah’s arrest.

It was Noraidil’s first time buying it from Fadhilah, whereas Sharil had done so on multiple occasions.

Noraidil paid S$300 for 4.09g of the controlled drug, a drug utensil and contraband cigarettes, then passed some of the methamphetamine to Sharil in a show of appreciation for introducing him to Fadhilah.

Court documents did not reveal if the two men have been dealt with under the law.

In sentencing Fadhilah, District Judge Kan Shuk Weng said that the devastating effects of controlled drugs “cannot be overstated” and that the teenagers were impressionable.

For permitting a young person to consume controlled drugs, Fadhilah could have been jailed up to 10 years. — TODAY