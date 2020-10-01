Singapore to further ease entry restrictions for visitors from Vietnam and Australia, excluding Victoria State, from Oct 8

In August 2020, the Singapore authorities had already reduced the duration of the stay-home notice from two weeks to one for travellers coming in from Australia, excluding Victoria State, and Vietnam. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 — From next Thursday (October 8), visitors to Singapore from Australia (excluding Victoria State) and Vietnam will no longer need to serve a stay-home notice if they test negative for Covid-19 upon their arrival.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Wednesday that it is further easing entry restrictions on visitors from both countries as they have “comprehensive public health surveillance systems and displayed successful control” over the spread of the coronavirus.

Over the last 28 days, Vietnam has had no Covid-19 cases, while Australia — excluding Victoria State — has a virus local incidence rate of 0.02 for every 100,000 people, CAAS said.

Australia’s Victoria State, which includes the country’s second-largest city Melbourne, has been a coronavirus hot spot, accounting for 75 per cent of Australia’s infections and 90 per cent of deaths.

“The risk of importation from these countries is low,” CAAS added.

In August, the authorities here had reduced the duration of the stay-home notice from two weeks to one for travellers coming in from Australia, excluding Victoria State, and Vietnam.

From 12pm on Thursday, visitors travelling from these two jurisdictions can apply for an Air Travel Pass — which allows for short-term travel — for entry into Singapore on or after October 8.

Applicants must have remained in either of the two jurisdictions in the last consecutive 14 days before their entry, and will undergo a Covid-19 test upon their arrival at the airport.

“If the result is negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore, without a need to serve a stay-home notice,” CAAS said.

Visitors must download the TraceTogether mobile application on their smartphones and keep it activated during their stay here, to facilitate the contact tracing process.

The authority will also update the travel advisory to allow travel to Australia — excluding Victoria State — and Vietnam.

“Travellers are advised to check the entry requirements imposed by these countries and take the necessary precautionary measures,” it said.

Then, from Friday midnight onwards, Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning from the two jurisdictions will similarly undergo a Covid-19 test upon arrival, in lieu of a seven-day stay-home notice with a Covid-19 test administered before their quarantine ends.

“They are strongly encouraged to register and pre-pay for their post-arrival Covid-19 test prior to departing for Singapore at safetravel.changiairport.com,” CAAS said.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post that he spoke to Mr Michael McCormack, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, and Mrs Tao Thi Than Huong, Vietnam’s Ambassador to Singapore, earlier on Wednesday.

“They were appreciative of Singapore’s decision, and when conditions are right, I believe they will consider reciprocating the lifting of restrictions to travellers from Singapore,” Mr Ong said.

Singapore lifted border restrictions for visitors from Brunei and New Zealand on September 8. As of 5pm on Wednesday, Singapore authorities have approved 331 applications from the two countries to enter the country and received 136 visitors.

“None of the visitors tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival,” CAAS said. — TODAY