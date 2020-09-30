23 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including four imported cases and three in the community

There are three cases in the community based on the ministry’s investigations so far, all of whom are Work Pass holders. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sep 20 — Singapore has confirmed 23 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are three cases in the community based on the ministry’s investigations so far, all of whom are Work Pass holders.

There are four imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,765.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY