Eight Singapore F&B outlets ordered to shut, 32 diners fined for breaching Covid-19 safety rules

Two patrons (left) who were fined for not wearing their masks at an F&B outlet on Orchard Road and (right) people who were found intermingling with different groups of patrons. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 — Another eight food-and-beverage (F&B) outlets have been ordered to close for breaching safety regulations for Covid-19 from Sept 12 to 25, while 14 others and 32 individuals have been issued fines, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said today.

This comes in addition to six other outlets that had been ordered shut over the past two weeks.

Eight outlets ordered to shut

On Sept 12, eight people were found seated across two tables and intermingling at the Brewerkz outlet in Riverside Point mall near Clarke Quay at 8.45pm. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) ordered the operator to close the premises for 10 days from Sept 25 to Oct 4.

On Sept 16, enforcement officers observed patrons at two tables drinking alcohol at Siam Square Mookata at The Punggol Settlement stretch of eateries at 10.45pm. The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) ordered the operator to close the premises for 10 days from Sept 19 to 28.

On the same night, officers at 59 New Upper Changi Road found people at four tables drinking alcohol at 10.50pm at the outdoor refreshment area. The alcoholic beverages were from a drinks stall at the coffee shop. SFA ordered the drinks stall operator to close for 10 days from Sept 19 to 28.

Also on Sept 16, Ggang Tong restaurant on Tanjong Pagar Road admitted 12 patrons and seated them across two tables at 9.05pm, with six seated at each table. The patrons were seen intermingling and sharing food across tables. URA ordered the operator to close the premises for 10 days from Sept 25 to Oct 4.

On Sept 18, Chicken Up restaurant on Tanjong Pagar Road seated 10 patrons who were intermingling across two tables at 9.15pm. URA ordered the operator to close for 10 days from Sept 26 to Oct 5.

On Sept 19, a patron was found drinking alcohol at 11.20pm at the outdoor refreshment area at J.Membina coffee shop at Block 26 Jalan Membina. The drinks stall operator was ordered by SFA to close from Sept 23 to Oct 2.

On Sept 25, individuals from different groups were found intermingling with others at different tables at Jamboree Bar & Cafe in Orchard Towers. The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) ordered the operator to close from Sept 26 to Oct 5.

Also on Sept 25, groups of people were seen queueing at Cafe de Muse on Orchard Road without observing a safe distance of 1m. Enforcement officers also found that temperature screening for patrons was not done and the seats between patrons were less than 1m apart. STB ordered Cafe de Muse to close from Sept 26 to Oct 5.

14 outlets, 32 individuals fined

Separately, 14 F&B outlets were fined for breaching safe distancing rules. These include admitting and seating groups of more than five together, allowing groups to intermingle between tables, seating groups of customers less than 1m apart and not ensuring that food handlers wear their masks properly.

One of the outlets was fined S$2,000 (RM6,066) for repeat offences and the other 13 were fined S$1,000 for breaching the rules.

32 people will also be fined S$300 each for not following sfaety measures at F&B outlets, MSE said. These include gathering and sitting in groups of more than five, intermingling between tables and not putting on masks promptly after eating or drinking.

Over the last weekend, the authorities also conducted more checks on 240 F&B outlets in known hot spots and 15 were later found to have disregarded safety rules. The breaches are being reviewed by the agencies for the appropriate enforcement actions to be taken, such as temporary closure or fines, the ministry said.

“While the majority of patrons observe safe management measures, there remains a minority that continue to breach them,” MSE noted. “The Government will continue to step up enforcement checks at F&B outlets around Singapore to ensure that they remain safe spaces for all.”

In a Facebook post on the recent offences, Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, noted that the number of community cases here has remained low thanks to collective efforts to reduce transmission risks, but people must remain vigilant.

“This is especially so in F&B establishments where there are social gatherings to consume food and drinks for prolonged periods without masks.” — TODAY