15 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including six imported cases and two in the community

Singapore confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19 on Sept 28, 2020. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 — Singapore has confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release on Monday (Sept 28).

There are two new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far, both of whom are Work Pass holders.

There are six imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,715.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY