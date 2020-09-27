15km forest-like corridor to run through East Coast Park and Changi Beach Park, says Singapore DPM

An artist’s impression of Upper Changi Road North after the completion of the upcoming green corridor connecting East Coast Park with Changi Beach Park. — National Parks Board picture via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 — Sometime in the coming years, East Coast Park and Changi Beach Park will be connected by another green corridor that mimics the feel of a natural forest, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

This 15km corridor will run along New Upper Changi Road and Loyang Way, he said. This is 5km shorter than the Round Island Route that currently connects both parks via the eastern coast of Singapore.

He did not say when the corridor is targeted to be completed.

A network of other community corridors will also be constructed to link the new central green corridor to parks and gardens in the community, said Heng, who is also a Member of Parliament for East Coast Group Representation Constituency.

“These corridors will be planted with lush greenery for a cooler and more comfortable experience for pedestrians and cyclists,” he announced in a video posted on Facebook.

A variety of native trees and shrubs will be planted along these corridors to resemble the look and feel of natural forests, he said, adding that connecting these corridors to existing pockets of green spaces will also enhance biodiversity in the area.

Heng made this announcement on Ubin Day, which has been marked as an occasion since 2002 to showcase the natural riches and culture of the island, which lies off mainland Singapore’s east coast.

The green corridors in East Coast, which are still being conceptualised, are part of broader plans by the Government to further integrate nature into Singapore’s urban landscape, he said.

He noted that there has been a significant increase in visitors to nature reserves and parks since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As we emerge from this crisis, we must continue to grow, and even accelerate, our greening efforts,” said Heng.

New nature-based amenities such as community gardens and therapeutic gardens will also be built and connected to the network of corridors, as well as nature play gardens which use natural materials and features, he added.

The Government will consult residents of East Coast on what they wish to see in their green spaces, towards the end of the year.

“This will be an opportunity for us to work together to turn ideas into action, develop programmes for our green spaces, and for our residents to take greater ownership of these spaces,” said Heng. — TODAY