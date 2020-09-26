Man allegedly takes upskirt photo of woman in Singapore, punches her when confronted

Singapore police have arrested a violent 30-year-old man in a case of voyeurism in Hougang. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE — The police have arrested a 30-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a case of voyeurism in Hougang.

In a news release yester, the police said that they had received a report on Wednesday at about 10pm that a man had allegedly taken an upskirt photo of a woman inside a lift of a block along Hougang Ave 5.

The police did not identify the block in question.

When the victim confronted the man, he allegedly punched the victim twice on her cheek and fled the scene.

Through investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from the Ang Mo Kio police division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Thursday.

Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of voyeurism, the man could be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or any combination of the three.

And if found guilty of punching the victim, the man could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$5,000 (RM15,135) or both. — TODAY