Girl, 14, among 162 drug suspects nabbed in 2-week Singapore operation

Some of the drugs recovered from a unit in the vicinity of Eng Hoon Street on September 14, 2020.— Singapore Central Narcotics Bureau pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 — A 14-year-old Singaporean girl was among 162 suspected drug offenders nabbed by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a series of islandwide operations conducted from September 14 till yesterday.

The authorities seized a total of about 870g of heroin, about 586g of “Ice” or methamphetamine, about 176g of ketamine, about 47g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), 322 “Ecstasy” tablets, 203 Erimin-5 tablets and 13 bottles containing GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) during the raids.

The estimated value of the drugs is about S$260,500 (RM788,562), the CNB said in a media statement yesterday.

Some of the areas covered during the operation include Jurong West, Bukit Panjang, Paya Lebar, Balestier and Tampines.

Raid at hotel in Beach Road

During a raid on September 24, five Singaporeans aged between 34 and 56 were arrested after 122 packets containing about 858g of heroin, 71 packets containing about 133g of “Ice,” 104 “Ecstasy” tablets and one Erimin-5 tablet were found in two hotel rooms in the vicinity of Beach Road.

A “Karambit” knife was also seized, along with various drug paraphernalia.

In one of the rooms, a 35-year-old suspect had his 12-year-old son with him. “The drugs (were) displayed openly in front of his son in the room,” CNB said.

The boy’s 36-year-old mother was also arrested during the raid for suspected drug offences.

CNB said that appropriate arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the boy was taken care of. He was then subsequently placed in the safe custody of a relative.

Raids across Singapore

In one of the earlier raids on September 14, CNB officers arrested a 38-year-old Singaporean man suspected of drug trafficking in the vicinity of Eng Hoon Street near Tiong Bahru Market.

Ten “Ecstasy” tablets and a packet containing about 3g of powdered mixture — believed to contain a mix of “Ice” and “Ecstasy” — were found on the man.

He was then taken to his hideout in the area, where CNB officers then arrested a 30-year-old Singaporean woman.

A search was conducted of the unit where authorities seized 55 packets containing about 322g of “Ice”, 51 packets containing about 148g of ketamine, 31 packets containing 185 “Ecstasy’” tablets, 88 Erimin-5 tablets and a packet containing about 11g of powdered mixture believed to contain a mix of “Ice” and “Ecstasy”.

“Cash amounting to S$20,000 and various drug paraphernalia were also recovered from the unit,” CNB said.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing. — TODAY