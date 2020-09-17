Police issues stern warning to Singapore opposition MP after probe into 2 Facebook posts

Singapore Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 — Police have issued a stern warning to Workers’ Party member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan after completing their investigation into two of her social media posts, they said today.

Two police reports had been lodged against Khan on July 4 and July 5, during the General Election (GE) this year, in relation to the two posts, in which she had raised concerns about racial and class issues.

“The police have completed their investigations and in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), have issued a stern warning to Ms Raeesah Khan,” they said.

Khan, who is an MP for Sengkang Group Representation Constituency, was being investigated for the offence of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion for the two social media posts. One had been posted in Feb 2018 and the other in May this year.

She was also investigated for an additional offence of contempt by scandalising the court for the 2018 post, police added.

The posts, which were made in February 2018 and May this year, had resurfaced during the hustings.

In the 2018 post, Khan allegedly commented in the context of the City Harvest Church ruling that Singapore jailed minorities mercilessly and harassed mosque leaders but let “corrupt church leaders who stole S$50 million (RM151.7 million) walk free,” Police had said during investigations.

In the May post, she made reference to a viral post showing people mingling outdoors at Robertson Quay during the circuit breaker and allegedly commented that Singapore's law enforcement authorities discriminated against citizens, and that compared to other groups, rich Chinese and Caucasians were treated differently under the law.

Khan, whose team of four contested Sengkang GRC during the GE, emerged victorious despite the allegations, winning 52.12 per cent of the vote against a People’s Action Party team that included three former office-holders.

TODAY has reached out to the Workers’ Party for comment. — TODAY