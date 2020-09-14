Retrenchments in Singapore in first half of the year rose to 11,350, higher than 9,920 initially estimated, says ministry

In all, total employment shrank by 129,100 in the first half of 2020, the largest half-yearly reduction on record, MOM said in the final report today. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 — Retrenchments rose sharply to 11,350 in the first half of the year, the Manpower Ministry (MOM) said today, higher than was initially estimated.

Advanced estimates released on July 29 had said there were 6,700 retrenchments between April and June, making a total of 9,920 layoffs in the first six months of the year.

In the final tally, there were 8,130 retrenchments in the second quarter, MOM said in its latest labour market report.

The total of 11,350 for the first half of 2020 is higher than that seen during the Sars period, when there were 10,120 job cuts in the first half of 2003, but lower than other past recessionary peaks, MOM said.

During the global financial crisis of 2008, there were 12,760 layoffs.

The resident unemployment rate at the end of June was, however, slightly lower than expected at 3.8 per cent, compared with 3.9 per cent in the advanced estimates.

This comes as total employment, excluding foreign domestic workers, contracted by less than expected in the second quarter too. In the final tally, total employment shrank by 103,500 between April and June, compared with an initial estimate of 121,800.

In all, total employment shrank by 129,100 in the first half of 2020, the largest half-yearly reduction on record, MOM said in the final report today.

Foreign employment fell by 5.7 per cent, sharper than the 2.7 per cent decline in local employment.

MOM also reported fewer job vacancies — 42,400 in June, down from 46,300 in March.

Unemployed persons continued to weigh down the ratio of job vacancies to unemployed persons, it added, which was 0.57 in June, though it stayed above the lows of past recessions.

However, job vacancies are said to have risen in a few sectors including financial services, wholesale trade, food and beverage services, administrative and support services and public administration and education, MOM said. — TODAY