71 children, 17 staff members evacuated after fire at Singapore pre-school

A fire broke out at the Islander Pre-School on Sentosa at about 11.30am September 10, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Islander Pre-School website via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 11 — A fire broke out at Islander Pre-School at Sentosa at about 11.30am yesterday, forcing 71 children and 17 staff members to evacuate the premises.

All children and staff from the preschool were evacuated to the neighbouring EtonHouse International School Sentosa — which are both owned by EtonHouse International Education Group — after smoke was detected in the preschool’s administration room, the school said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 11.45am at the preschool premises at 35 Allanbrooke Road.

The fire involved the contents of a storage room on the first floor and was extinguished using two water jets, SCDF said.

There were no injuries and the neighbouring school was unaffected by the fire.

The preschool will remain closed today while investigations continue, said the school spokesperson.

“The safety of our children comes above all and we will get to the bottom of this to ensure that we adhere to stringent safety standards.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said an SCDF spokesperson. — TODAY