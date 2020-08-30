Singapore's Geylang Serai market, Far East Shopping Centre, among places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

Geylang Serai Malay Market and Food Centre was visited thrice recently by a Covid-19 case or cases while infectious. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 30 — Geylang Serai Malay Market and Food Centre, Far East Shopping Centre and a Swensen’s outlet at Bugis Junction were among the dozen locations added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore on Saturday (Aug 29), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the infectious persons had visited:

The office of telco provider Zero1 at 8 Burn Road on Aug 16 between 5pm and 6pm

Geylang Serai Malay Market and Food Centre on Aug 18 between 12pm and 12.35pm, on Aug 21 from 2.10pm to 3.05pm and on Aug 25 from 9.05am to 10.20am

Joo Chiat Complex on Aug 18 between 1.25pm and 2pm

Swensen’s at Bugis Junction on Aug 18 between 4.30pm and 5.20pm

Baby Expo Warehouse Sales at 1 Jalan Wangi on Aug 20 between 12.15pm and 1pm

NTUC FairPrice at Joo Chiat Complex on Aug 21 between 3pm and 4pm

Beauty in the Pot at Westgate Mall on Aug 21 between 6pm and 8pm

Papilla Haircare and Best Denki at Ngee Ann City on Aug 22 between 11.15am and 2.45pm

Robinsons at The Heeren on Aug 22 from 1pm to 3pm

Far East Shopping Centre on Aug 22 from 1.15pm to 2.05pm

Muji, Toys”R”Us and iStudio at Paragon on Aug 22 from 2pm to 2.50pm

ABC Restaurant at Far East Plaza on Aug 22 from 2.15pm to 2.45pm

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” MOH said.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MOH added, saying that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection. — TODAY