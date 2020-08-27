Singapore hawker centre visited by Covid-19 cases 10 times in 10 days

The hawker centre at Block 4A Jalan Batu, Singapore where a person or persons who were infectious with Covid-19 had visited. — Google Maps image via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 — A hawker centre along Jalan Batu near Mountbatten Road was visited daily over 10 days by a person or persons while they were infectious with Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore, MOH said that the infectious persons had visited Block 4A Jalan Batu Hawker Centre between August 14 and 23, from 12pm to 1pm each day.

The ministry said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it added.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MOH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MOH reported 60 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore. Of these, 10 are imported while three are community cases. The remaining 47 are foreign workers staying in dormitories. — TODAY