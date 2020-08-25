Markets in Jurong, Jem mall among places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious, says Singapore MOH

The Yuhua Market and Hawker Centre at 347 Jurong East Avenue 1 was visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious on August 11 between 10am and 11am. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 25 — Two markets and hawker centres in Jurong, as well as Jem mall located near Jurong East MRT Station, were among the locations added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the infectious patients had visited:

― Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre at 347 Jurong East Avenue 1 on August 11 between 10am and 11am

― Jem mall on August 12 between 4.55pm and 5.35pm

― Jurong West 505 Market and Food Centre at 505 Jurong West Street 52 on August 13 between 11am and 12.20pm

MOH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

"As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit," it added.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MOH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MOH reported 51 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore. Of these, seven are imported while one is a case in the community. The remaining 43 are foreign workers staying in dormitories. ― TODAY