14-year-old boy drowns in waters off Singapore's Changi Beach, another teenager taken to hospital

The SCDF took one boy, who was on the shore when they arrived, to the hospital. The teen and the boy who drowned were part of a group of six male teenagers fishing and swimming at the beach. — Screenshots from Berita Mediacorp

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 — A 14-year-old boy drowned while swimming in the waters off Changi Beach Park yesterday.

Divers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) retrieved his body 15m from the shoreline and he was pronounced dead on the scene by a paramedic.

In a media statement, SCDF said it received a call for water rescue assistance at Changi Beach Park yesterday at about 3.30pm.

TODAY understands that the boy who drowned was part of a group of six male teenagers fishing and swimming at the beach.

Two of them were in the water when the rest started shouting for help and eyewitnesses then called for the police.

When the SCDF arrived, they saw one person on the shore. He was assessed by a paramedic and then taken to Changi General Hospital.

TODAY understands that this person was rescued earlier and brought to shore.

SCDF said that divers from the disaster assistance rescue team performed an underwater search for the second person, the 14-year-old boy, and found his body 15m from the shoreline.

Police said in a media statement that they are investigating the unnatural death. — TODAY