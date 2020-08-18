Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh, Penang, Kuching among cities approved for transit flights via Singapore

Besides Malaysia’s four cities, there are 33 other cities approved for transit flights through the republic. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 — Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh, Penang and Kuching are among the latest cities in Asia approved for transit flights through Singapore, according to Singapore Airlines (SIA).

In an update on its website today, SIA said its customers, as well as SilkAir and Scoot’s can transit via Singapore Changi Airport from selected points in Asia, Europe and the South West Pacific region to any destination in the SIA Group network currently operated by the three airlines.

SIA noted that the transit flights, however, are only for outbound journeys from the cities.

“Passengers will not be able to transit from other points in the SIA Group network through Singapore into these cities,” it said.

Besides Malaysia’s four cities, there are 33 other cities approved for transit flights through the republic.

SilkAir and Scoot are both SIA’s units. — Bernama