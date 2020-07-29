334 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including four imported cases and three in the community

Four imported cases have been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 29 — Singapore has confirmed 334 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are three new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. Two are Singaporeans or permanent residents and one is a work pass holder.

In addition, there are four imported cases who had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 51,531.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY