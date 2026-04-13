KOTA BHARU, April 13 — The family of the 13-year-old girl killed in a school crash in Pengkalan Chepa yesterday says they are still in shock and are not ready to decide on any legal action.

Zuraifah Noor, the victim’s aunt and main guardian for the past five years, said the family is leaving the matter entirely to the authorities, Malay daily BH reported today.

“As the aunt who has also been her main guardian for the past five years, I am ready to forgive. However, for her father and the rest of the family, I leave the decision entirely to them,” she was quoted as saying.

Zuraifah is the aunt of Nur Fatimatul Hawa Mohd Azaudin, a Form One student who was killed after being hit by a car outside the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tanjong Mas surau yesterday.

The 43-year-old woman said the family is still struggling to process what happened and does not want to interfere with ongoing investigations.

“So far, the family does not intend to take any action as we do not want to interfere with the ongoing investigation. We fully leave it to the authorities to conduct their investigation in accordance with the law.

“This incident is still very fresh, we are not able to think clearly. For now, we are just following developments and leaving everything to the police investigation and the Ministry of Education,” she told BH.

Zuraifah said the incident did not make sense as it occurred in an area where a vehicle should not have been present.

“We believe this is all the will of God. As humans, no one intends to hit someone on purpose. What happened was beyond expectation,” she was quoted as saying.

She also said she met the family of the driver when both sides were at the district police headquarters to lodge reports yesterday.

“When we met, I was not angry. I felt empty. We just shook hands but could not speak much,” she recounted.

The family has also requested that relatives of the driver not visit their home for now, citing the emotional state of family members.

“I may be able to forgive, but I am not sure about the rest of the family. So for now, we ask that they do not come yet,” Zuraifah was quoted as saying.

Nur Fatimatul Hawa was killed on the spot while another schoolmate was seriously injured after being hit by a car in front of the surau at the school while they were putting on their shoes at about 1.50pm.

Kota Bharu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azmir Damiri said initial investigations found that the driver, a teacher, accidentally pressed the accelerator pedal, causing the car to veer out of control before hitting the students.