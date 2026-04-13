KOTA BHARU, April 13 — Police have confirmed that all 34 primary and secondary school students who entered Malaysia from Thailand yesterday possess valid Malaysian identity cards.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said all of them have been released on police bail with two Malaysian sureties.

“Their status was verified after the parents or guardians of the group of students brought identification documents.

“All of them were released at 10.15pm yesterday on police bail,” he said when contacted by reporters today.

Mohd Yusoff said investigations found that the group of students reside around Sungai Golok, Thailand, but used illegal routes along the Malaysia-Thailand border to attend schools in the Rantau Panjang and Pasir Mas areas.

Yesterday, the 34 students, aged between seven and 16, from two primary schools and one secondary school, were detained at about 7am after being found crossing the Sungai Golok illegally from Thailand into Malaysia. — Bernama