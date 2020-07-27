Singapore cabinet reshuffle: How political officeholders reacted to latest changes

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (centre) and political office holders during the unveiling of the latest cabinet on July 25, 2020). — Picture courtesy of Singapore Ministry of Communications and Information via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 27 — Several ministers and other political office holders shared their thoughts on Facebook about the latest Cabinet line-up, which Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong unveiled on Saturday.

Most of these appointments will take effect from today.

Here are some of the things they had to say about the changes:

Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister: “With the Covid-19 pandemic we are facing challenges on many fronts — healthcare, economic, social and geopolitical. We must assemble the best possible team, to complement and support each other, and focus on the critical and urgent tasks at hand: How to enable Singapore and Singaporeans to overcome this crisis, and to emerge stronger.”

Chan Chun Sing, Trade and Industry Minister: “With the unprecedented challenges confronting us, the latest changes come at a critical juncture in the history of our country. We need all hands on deck. You have our assurance that we will continue to work as a team to take Singapore out of the crisis and take care of Singaporeans.”

Ong Ye Kung, outgoing Education Minister and Transport Minister-designate: “Over the past five years, I learnt a lot from teachers, academics, educators, staff, parents and students. We worked together to usher in profound reforms to a system that is already internationally well-regarded, to make it even better. It is indeed a very special honour.

“(At the Ministry of Transport) we have an immediate and critical task — to rebuild and secure Singapore’s status as a maritime and aviation hub. Domestically, we need to envision and realise a post-Covid-19 transport system that serves the people well, is green, sustainable and affordable.”

Josephine Teo, Manpower Minister: “My topmost priority is to help displaced Singaporeans get back to work. Whether they are middle-aged jobseekers, fresh graduates or freelancers - everyone deserves a fair chance to move into new roles or take up meaningful company-attachments until the economy recovers. We work through the National Jobs Council to get employers’ support.Another key priority is to continue to uplift our essential workers.”

Masagos Zulkfili, outgoing Environment and Water Resources Minister and Minister-designate for Social and Family Development: “I often quip that the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources Family oversees the food we eat, the water we drink, and the air we breathe. Indeed, we are stewards of the existential resources of Singapore and have the paramount task of charting our path towards a sustainable Singapore. From addressing the threat of dengue to safeguarding the hawker trade, many of the things we do have a direct bearing on the everyday lives of Singaporeans.”

Maliki Osman, Minister-designate in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister-designate for Education and Foreign Affairs: “I am ready to step up and take up the challenge and responsibilities and will do my best to perform in my new role in the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). At MOE, I will strive to ensure that our young will have access to education opportunities regardless of background and be able to carve out their own paths. Education has always been an integral part of our development as we prepare young Singaporeans for the future.

“At MFA, I intend to continue to fly our flag high and speak up for Singapore at the international stage. I will continue to work with our international partners to advance Singapore’s interests at the international fora as we navigate an ever changing world.”

Grace Fu, outgoing Minister for Community, Culture and Youth and Minister-designate for Sustainability and the Environment: “The renaming of the Ministry is meaningful and significant, as sustainability has always been a part of Singapore’s DNA. Since our independence, our pioneer generation of leaders have pursued economic growth in tandem with environmental protection and social inclusion. Their vision laid the solid foundation for the green and liveable city that we enjoy today.”

Edwin Tong, Minister-designate for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister-designate for Law: “I am honoured to be assuming the role of the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), in PM’s new Cabinet. The MCCY is a young Ministry — less than 10 years old. But it continues a long-held government priority of building a caring, cohesive and confident nation... My team and I look forward to engaging Singaporeans, and work with all of you to shape a brighter future and a strong Singapore society.”

Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State-designate for Foreign Affairs and Transport: “Thank you very much to colleagues from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) family and the MOE family for your friendship and support over the past 2 years. It has been an honour to serve alongside all of you. Look forward to working with new groups of colleagues and partners at MFA and the Ministry of Transport. There is a lot for me to learn from everyone in these areas, I will do my best.”

Tan See Leng, Minister-designate in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister-designate for Manpower and Trade and Industry: “Thank you everyone for your well wishes! I appreciate your encouragement and look forward to doing more in my Cabinet appointments. Please rest assured that my commitment to Marine Parade remains the same.”

Alvin Tan, Minister of State-designate for Culture, Community and Youth: “I am humbled to be entrusted with this responsibility to serve my country during these extraordinary times, and I will do my very best for Singapore and our people.”

Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State-designate for Manpower and Education: “ I will do my best to support jobs and skills for Singaporeans, both of which are critical to help us weather the recession and emerge stronger after the storm. I will also continue to do my best to serve the residents of Marymount and help those in need. As PM Lee Hsien Loong said, we need all hands on deck to get through this crisis.”

Desmond Tan, Minister of State-designate for Home Affairs and Sustainability and Environment: “I am honoured and will do my level best to keep Singapore safe, secured and sustainable into the future!”

Outgoing Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs, and Trade and Industry Tan Wu Meng: “My time in Government with MFA and MTI has been meaningful and I'm glad to have contributed my part. But in public service my first love has always been personally looking after patients and people. And so I had asked PM Lee Hsien Loong if I could return to patient care, and PM has agreed. I will continue to put full effort and full heart into serving residents, together with my fellow MPs in Jurong GRC, and to contributing actively in Parliament.” — TODAY