Singapore law firm investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against prominent young lawyer

The website of Tan Kok Quan Partnership listed Imran Rahim (pictured) as a senior associate at the law firm, focusing on commercial litigation and dispute resolution. — Picture courtesy of tkqp.com.sg via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 24 — Law firm Tan Kok Quan Partnership (TKQP) is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against one of its employees, Imran Rahim, it said yesterday.

It added that Imran, 32, had agreed to take a leave of absence in the meantime.

Separately, Imran denied the allegations made against him, and said that he will be “taking the necessary steps to vindicate (himself).”

The allegations emerged on Tuesday, when Reform Party member and lawyer Charles Yeo began publishing videos and written messages on Instagram accusing Imran of improper conduct. Imran is an active community volunteer who has been mentioned by cabinet ministers in their speeches.

In response to queries from TODAY about these Instagram posts, a spokesperson from TKQP said that the firm’s management came to know of “certain allegations circulating on social media” in relation to Imran.

“The firm takes all allegations impacting an employee’s moral, social and professional standing as an individual, as a member of the firm and, in the larger scheme of things, as a member of the legal profession very seriously,” the spokesperson said.

“It is looking into the matter and making its own enquiries into these allegations. In this regard, the firm implements a zero-tolerance policy towards any matter concerning sexual impropriety.”

TKQP added that Imran has been working from home since early April.

TODAY understands that Imran is seeking legal advice from Providence Law Asia and will be represented by the firm.

Responding to the allegations, Imran said: “I am aware of the sustained attacks by Charles Yeo against me on social media.

“I do not know him and I do not know why he has chosen to launch these personal attacks against me... I deny the wide-ranging allegations made by Charles Yeo and will be taking the necessary steps to vindicate myself.”

He added that in the meantime, he will be assisting TKQP with its investigations.

TKQP’s spokesperson also said that the firm communicated the matter to all its employees on Wednesday, and that it has informed them that the management is looking into the allegations.

“While the firm already has in place a reporting policy/procedure for grievances such as sexual harassment and other improprieties, it has reminded all employees that they should not hesitate to reach out to management if they have concerns over this matter,” the spokesperson added.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the Law Society said that it has “not yet received any complaint or information from potential complainants in this matter.”

“If and when received, that would trigger a referral to the Inquiry Panel, an independent body set up to investigate and act on complaints. The Law Society does not condone or brook sexual harassment of any form in the legal profession,” it added.

The website of TKQP lists Imran as a senior associate at the law firm, focusing on commercial litigation and dispute resolution.

He had studied law at the National University of Singapore and graduated in 2013.

Outside of his profession, Imran is a community volunteer who has worked alongside government ministers such as Education Minister Ong Ye Kung and Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources.

In a speech in 2018, Ong said that he had gotten to know Imran through his work in his constituency of Sembawang, describing him as an accomplished debater.

Imran was the champion and best speaker at the United Asian Debating Championships in 2011, and was also a quarterfinalist at the World Universities Debating Championship held in the same year.

Masagos mentioned Imran in his speech during the Budget debate last year, saying that the lawyer had begun volunteering in Woodlands in 2016.

Imran used his legal experience to work with other young lawyers, holding legal talks and pro-bono legal clinics for residents and helped out with community events, Masagos said, describing him as an “everyday hero.”

Imran has also been in the news due to his relationship with social media influencer Andrea Chong. They were married in March. — TODAY