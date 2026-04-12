KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The presence of professional singles player Lee Zii Jia in Malaysia’s 2026 Thomas Cup team will be able to spur his teammates to do their best during the tournament in Horsens, Denmark this April 24 to May 3, according to national badminton legend Datuk Rashid Sidek.

He pointed out that Zii Jia still had a big influence as a world-famous player, having won the 2021 All-England, even with his less-than-satisfactory performance after his return from injury.

“Zii Jia’s presence will at least strengthen the team and raise their spirits. Previously, other players besides Zii Jia, if selected have no name recognition and there is a big difference in terms of their standard.

“Well-known players are capable of having a big influence in team events, if it’s a lesser known player , they only meet the criteria. With Zii Jia, there is a chance of winning,” he told Bernama.

Rashid also said that Zii Jia might be better suited being fielded as the third singles player based on his current performance and that it would strengthen the chance of the national team securing the winning point during tournament matches.

“For now, if Zii Jia plays the third singles, we have a strong player and we can fight with other teams. He is a famous player and a former All-England champion, but what’s most important is his current fitness level.

“Whether he really is ready to undertake the responsibility as the third singles is still an unanswered question,” he said, as he expressed his hope that Zii Jia would do his best if given the chance to play at Horsens.

Besides Zii Jia, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) announced three other singles players in the Thomas Cup line up yesterday — Leong Jun Hao, Justin Hoh and Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin, as well as men’s double pairs — Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun and professional duol Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani.

The Malaysian Thomas Cup squad has been drawn in Group B together with Japan, England and Finland. — Bernama