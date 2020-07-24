Covid-19 vaccine likely to be widely available only at the end of 2021, says Singapore MOH official

Singapore has also registered its interest in the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access (Covax) Facility, Assoc Prof Mak said. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 24 — A vaccine for Covid-19 is likely to be widely available only at the end of 2021, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak said.

The director of medical services at the Ministry of Health (MOH) was speaking today at a press conference by the multi-ministry task force handling the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that while some vaccine studies have started, given the global demand, a vaccine may be produced in sufficient doses only around the end of next year.

He also said that Singapore is “extremely interested” in working with various pharmaceutical companies with the view of being able to gain access to promising vaccine candidates.

“Once proven that they are efficacious and safe, it’s our intent to bring enough doses to Singapore to benefit our population.”

Singapore is not banking on any individual vaccine candidate and the Government has plans to diversify access to a vaccine, he added.

Singapore has also registered its interest in the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access (Covax) Facility, Assoc Prof Mak said.

WHO has described the facility as a way to “guarantee rapid, fair and equitable access” to Covid-19 vaccines worldwide.

So far, 75 countries have submitted expressions of interest.

Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong, who was also speaking at the press conference, said that Singapore has a few initiatives that are ongoing including research work that involves collaborations with overseas partners.

He said that he was not able to disclose all the details but “suffice to say, Singapore is working proactively with partners on research efforts and advance procurement”. — TODAY