Fire breaks out in Singapore flat, 100 people evacuated

The aftermath of a fire that blazed through a flat in Punggol East in Singapore July 21, 2020. — Singapore Civil Defence Force pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 22 — Around 100 people were evacuated from a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Punggol East yeterday after a fire broke out in one of the flats there.

The flat, which was on the eighth floor of Block 167C Punggol East, was engulfed in flames when firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived.

The police evacuated about 100 people from the block and there were no reported injuries, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

SCDF was alerted to the fire at around 12.25pm.

Firefighters had to wear breathing apparatus sets before making a forced entry into the flat.

The fire was extinguished with one water jet.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” SCDF said. — TODAY