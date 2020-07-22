310 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including seven in the community and six imported cases

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 48,74. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, July 22 — Singapore has confirmed 310 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are seven new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. Three are Singaporeans or permanent residents and four are work pass holders.

In addition, there are six imported cases who had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 48,744.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY