28 at two Singapore social gatherings to be charged for flouting Covid-19 rules, say police

A bench marked out with tape to encourage physical distancing is pictured at a park in Singapore on April 1, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, 22 — Eighteen people will be charged for the offence of failing to comply with safe distancing measures during the Covid-19 circuit breaker period, while another 10 will be charged with breaching safe distancing measures imposed in Phase Two of Singapore's reopening, the police said yesterday.

During the circuit breaker from April 7 to June 1, social and business activities were curbed, but a couple invited 16 people to a social gathering at their home located on Compassvale Crescent in Sengkang. This was on May 8, the police said.

Restrictions in place at the time allowed people to enter another person's home only to deliver essential goods and services, provide assistance to an elder or person with disability, and to seek or provide help in the case of an emergency.

The couple who hosted the gathering will be charged with permitting other individuals to enter their home without a valid reason and for violating the prohibition on social gatherings.

Their 16 guests will be charged with leaving their homes without a valid reason, and for violating the prohibition of social gatherings meted out during that period.

These 18 people — 17 Singaporeans and one permanent resident, aged between 19 and 37 years old — will be charged in court between July 22 and 24.

Second incident

After the circuit breaker ended and the Government lifted restrictions to reopen the economy in phases, five men and five women, aged 19 to 33, were caught flouting safe distancing measures during the second phase of the reopening that began on June 19.

The police said in a separate statement that the 10 individuals were part of a group of 13 people who had gathered at a fitness corner near Block 42 Beo Crescent on June 28.

Police officers showed up at the scene near the Bukit Ho Swee housing estate in response to noise pollution complaints made at around 12.50am and found portable tables and chairs set up, as well as bottles of liquor.

During Phase Two of the circuit breaker exit, social gatherings of up to five people were allowed and households could receive up to five visitors at any one time.

The 10 will be charged with leaving their homes without a valid reason and for violating the prohibition on social gatherings of more than five persons.

They will also be charged with consuming liquor at a public place during the prescribed no-public-drinking period, which is set from 10.30pm to 7am.

As for the remaining three persons, the police, in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, administered a 12-month conditional warning to a 14-year-old boy for leaving his home without a valid reason and for violating the prohibition on social gatherings.

The last two persons from the group will be separately dealt with for breaching the Covid-19 regulations, as they are also currently being investigated for other unrelated offences, the police said. — TODAY