399 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including nine in the community and three imported cases

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 21 — Singapore has confirmed 399 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are nine new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. One is a Singaporean and eight are work pass holders.

In addition, there are three imported cases who had been isolated or placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

“The higher number of cases today is mainly due to a batch of test results from the previous day reported to MOH after the 12pm cut-off for yesterday’s reporting,” the ministry said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 48,434.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY