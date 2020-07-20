Covid-19: Singapore's SIA launches campaign for donations of KrisFlyer miles to go to frontline, essential workers

The national carrier said that KrisFlyer members can submit their nomination and donate their miles via the Miles of Good campaign page on SingaporeAir.com. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, July 20 — National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) today launched a campaign seeking donations of KrisFlyer miles, earned under its frequent flyer programme, to be given to selected frontline and essential workers who are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

KrisFlyer members earn KrisFlyer miles each time they fly on the national carrier, Silkair, Scoot as well as partner airlines.

The frontline and essential workers will be able to redeem the KrisFlyer miles either on flights or on gifts, hotel stays, car rentals and shopping, among other goods and services.

In a media release on Monday, SIA said that its “Miles of Good” corporate social responsibility campaign aims to raise 100 million KrisFlyer miles to reward workers who have been “tirelessly serving the public during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

From today, KrisFlyer members can nominate “deserving individuals” with a minimum donation of 1,000 miles, SIA said. Donations can also be made without a nomination.

The members and nominees must also reside in the same country or territory.

SIA specified: “Eligible nominees include healthcare workers, public transport workers, supermarket employees, cleaners as well as food delivery, courier and postal services personnel.”

The national carrier said that KrisFlyer members can submit their nomination and donate their miles via the Miles of Good campaign page on SingaporeAir.com.

The company said that it hopes to raise 70 million KrisFlyer miles through these donations and will contribute a further 30 million miles to the campaign.

“Nominations end on Aug 10, 2020, although members have up to Nov 20, 2020 to donate their miles,” SIA said.

It added that eligible nominees will then be contacted by the company and will need to submit their details, provide their KrisFlyer membership number and share their personal story via an online form on the campaign’s landing page.

“SIA will then get in touch with the successful nominees, who will receive up to 60,000 KrisFlyer miles credited into their accounts,” SIA said.

It added that the miles can then be used to book flights on SIA, SilkAir, Scoot or on other KrisFlyer partner airlines.

SIA said: “They can also be used to redeem gift items, hotel stays, car rentals or shopping, dining, wellness and grooming services via KrisShop, KrisFlyer vRooms and KrisPay.”

Ms JoAnn Tan, SIA acting senior vice-president of marketing planning, said that the Miles of Good campaign is an opportunity for the company to join hands with its KrisFlyer members and show their appreciation for those who have been working on the Covid-19 frontlines.

“This is one way in which we can recognise the efforts of those who have been helping all of us through these challenging times,” said Ms Tan.

Other airlines that have stepped to the fore to thank healthcare frontline workers for their services include Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines.

In May, Qatar Airways announced that it was giving away 100,000 free tickets to frontline health professionals around the world. And last month, Turkish Airlines said that healthcare workers working around the world would be able to fly at a discounted rate on the carrier. — TODAY