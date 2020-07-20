123 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 11 in the community and two imported cases

There are 11 new community cases based on the ministry's investigations so far. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 20 — Singapore has confirmed 123 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are 11 new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

Five are Singaporeans or permanent residents and six are work pass holders.

In addition, there are two imported cases who had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 48,035.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY