Temperatures could dip to 22°C in next fortnight as more rainfall expected, says Singapore Met Service

The Meteorological Service Singapore said more thundery showers are expected in the second half of July 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 17 — More rainfall is expected in Singapore in the next two weeks, with temperatures set to dip to as low as 22°C on some days.

In an update yesterday, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said more thundery showers are expected in the second half of this month.

During this period, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C.

While showers are expected over many days, the daily temperature could still reach a high of about 34°C for a day or two.

“Lows of around 22°C can be expected on a few rainy days,” said the national weather service.

There will be brief “moderate to heavy” thundery showers between the late morning and afternoon over many days. These may extend into the evening on a few of those days, said the MSS.

This is because the monsoon rain band is forecast to remain over the equatorial Southeast Asia region in the next two weeks.

MSS added: “Thundery showers are also expected on a few nights due to the presence of large-scale wind convergence over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity.”

In addition, the weather service said that the passage of Sumatra squalls — a line of thunderstorms that usually develops at night over Sumatra or the Malacca Straits — is expected to bring widespread thundery showers with gusty winds in the mornings on one or two days in the last week of July.

More rainfall is expected in the second half of the month than in the past fortnight, with the overall rainfall for July forecast to be above-average over most parts of Singapore.

For the daily weather forecast, the public may visit the websites of MSS or the National Environment Agency. They may also download the myENV mobile application or the [email protected] app by MSS.