20-year-old woman arrested in Singapore for allegedly assaulting taxi driver

A man who identified himself as the son of the taxi driver put out an appeal on Facebook seeking help to find a woman who he claimed had assaulted his father. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 17 — The police have arrested a 20-year-old Singaporean woman for her suspected involvement in a case of “rash act causing hurt” against a taxi driver.

In a news release yesterday, the police said that they received a report on Wednesday at about 11.50am from a 71-year-old man. He told them that he was allegedly assaulted by an unknown woman with a wooden serving pan. She was a passenger and had alighted at Prinsep Street.

The woman was also allegedly not wearing a mask in the taxi and had left after refusing to pay the fare, the police said.

Officers from the Central Police Division later established the identity of the woman and arrested her yesterday at 3.20pm along Kitchener Road.

The police added that the woman is believed to be involved in previous cases of fare evasion. She will be investigated for breaching safe distancing measures as well.

“The Land Transport Authority and the Public Transport Council are also looking into the matter of fare evasion by the woman,” the police said of the ongoing investigations.

If convicted of the offence of rash act causing hurt, the woman could be jailed up to one year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

For failing to pay her taxi fare, the woman could be fined up to S$1,000, but if she is a repeat offender, she could be jailed for up to six months or fined up to S$2,000, or both.

Earlier yesterday morning, a man who identified himself as the son of the taxi driver put out an appeal on Facebook seeking help to find the woman.

In his Facebook post, Kelvin Chua said that the woman had boarded the taxi along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

He added that the woman was not wearing a mask and had asked to borrow his father’s mobile phone during the taxi ride to Prinsep Street.

“Throughout the 17-minute journey, she made numerous calls and refused to return the phone despite repeated requests from my dad,” Chua wrote.

He said that the woman finally returned the phone upon reaching the destination and then told his father to wait despite him asking her to pay the taxi fare.

“Considering the preceding behaviour, my dad found it suspicious and followed the woman from a distance. Twenty seconds later, she turned around and swung her arm at my dad. My dad followed on and shortly after, she attacked again, this time using a pizza board that she picked up from one of the restaurants,” Chua said.

He added that the woman then walked back to the taxi, grabbed the e-payment Nets machine and flung it towards his father. — TODAY