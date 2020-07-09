GE2020: Polling stations set up, as Singapore gears up for elections

A polling station is set up at Block 535 Bukit Panjang Ring Road on Thursday, July 9. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 9 — Polling stations have been set up across the island today, as 2.65 million Singaporeans prepare to head to the ballot box the next day for the country’s 13th General Election.

In all, 93 parliamentary seats will be up for grabs across 14 Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) and 17 Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs).

The Elections Department Singapore (ELD) yesterday said that polling stations across the island will be open from 8am to 8pm on Polling Day. No ballot papers will be issued after polling closes at 8pm.

Here is where a voter's temperature is checked before he enters the polling station.— TODAY pic

The ELD also issued the following advisory:

Voters who are well should vote within their recommended time bands.

Younger voters are encouraged not to vote between 8am and 12 noon, unless they have been alloted specific time bands within this window, as the morning voting hours have mostly been allotted to senior voters aged 65 and above.

Voters on stay-home notice or medical certificate for acute respiratory infection, or are having a fever (37.5°C and above), should disregard and not vote during the recommended time band indicated on their poll cards.

This is Station 2, where voters will queue for e-registration.— TODAY pic

The ELD said that vehicles ferrying senior voters and those with special needs can drop them off at the special alighting point within the polling station.

Before heading to the polls, voters are also reminded to:

Take their temperature before going to vote. If they have a fever (37.5°C and above), they should not go to vote between 8am and 7pm. They should instead go to vote between 7pm and 8pm.

Check the queue situation at VoteQ.gowhere.gov.sg before going to vote.

Bring their original NRIC or passport and poll card or e-poll card to the polling station to cast their vote.

Comply with safe distancing measures at polling stations, and follow instructions from election officials on the ground.

Have their temperature taken at the start of the voter queue. Between 8am and 7pm, any voter found to have a fever at temperature screening will be turned away and advised to return between 7pm and 8pm to vote.

Sanitise their hands and don the disposable gloves before receiving their ballot papers.

Mark their choice with the self-inking “X” pen, or if they are using their own pens, mark an “X” on the ballot paper in the space provided on the right hand side of the ballot paper opposite the name of the candidate or, if the electoral division is a GRC, the names of the group of candidates.

Fold their ballot paper so as to conceal their vote, and put the folded ballot paper into the ballot box.

Dispose of the gloves before leaving the polling station.

Wear a mask at all times.

This is where voters cast their ballot. — TODAY pic

The ELD said that the use of any camera, video or photographic equipment in the polling station is disallowed. — TODAY