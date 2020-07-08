Singapore GE: Independent Cheang says it’s been a ‘learning journey,’ answers critics who think he’s wasting money and time

Cheang Peng Wah (pic), the independent candidate contesting the single seat at Pioneer ward, says he has set up an Instagram account and has been on Facebook to reach supporters. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 8 — When his candidacy was approved on Nomination Day, he was snubbed by online users who said that he was “wasting time, wasting money,” seeking publicity and trying to “dilute the votes” at the constituency.

However, a handful of people were supportive of his efforts, were curious about him and have gone so far as to say that he may even be a potential “dark horse” winner.

Cheang Peng Wah, a business consultant and a former engineer with the Republic of Singapore Air Force, is the only independent candidate contesting in the General Election this year, with the people due to cast their votes on Polling Day on Friday.

In the only three-cornered fight at an SMC this GE, Cheang is running against Patrick Tay from the People’s Action Party (PAP) and Lim Cher Hong from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) at Pioneer Single Member Constituency (SMC).

Today, during a constituency political broadcast on for Pioneer SMC, he said that he was not deluded to be standing as an independent candidate. “The sole purpose of politics, must be to serve the people,” he proclaimed.

Cheang said last week that he will work hard like a horse for the residents of Pioneer SMC if elected.

However, it is not convincing enough for his online critics, who think that it is near-impossible for him to run a town council if he is a one-man show with no support.

Indeed, even though he has been spending long hours campaigning daily, Cheang laments that it is still not enough to cover all the blocks in the constituency. However, he chooses to look on the bright side.

“All the work in the past week has been a learning journey, and my team and I are able to better coordinate with one another and work more efficiently together,” he said about his 14-men team.

Cheang told TODAY that he typically wakes up before 7am to prepare for his day and reaches the neighbourhood of Pioneer SMC by 8.30am.

From then, he engages with residents all day until after dinner.

After returning home, he takes time to handle the administrative aspects of his candidacy before resting at around 2am. Cheang lives in the western region of Singapore but did not want the specific address disclosed.

For the places he has not been able to reach, he has turned to social media by setting up an Instagram account as well as regularly conducting live streams on Facebook.

He said that the last of the live streams will happen today at 9pm.

Having a presence online means that he has been receiving personally some of the criticisms lobbed at him. Another common one questions his ability to get enough votes in order not to lose his election deposit.

Candidates have to give up the S$13,500 (RM41,474) deposit if they do not get at least 12.5 per cent of the vote in the constituency they are contesting.

In response, Cheang said that “those who never tried, never made history.” He reminded his critics that no one expected the Workers’ Party to grow into the leading opposition party that it is today and it would not have happened if no one gave it a shot.

Asked what was the best thing that has happened during his election campaign, he said that it was getting requests from reporters who want to sit down with him and ask him questions.

“The media, both mainstream and alternative outlets, have been interested in featuring me despite there being larger national issues they could focus on,” the 62-year-old said, adding that he was at first sceptical of the media because he had heard that it tended to focus more on the ruling party.

However, he is heartened by the media’s support and believes that it is because he “states the facts and is not out to make trouble, or say anything scandalous.”

“I am grateful for the positive coverage as it allows me to reach more people and connect with my supporters.”

When asked whether he plans to run in the next election should he fail to win the seat in Pioneer SMC, Cheang said that “he does wish to speculate and answer hypothetical questions.”

For now, he just wants to focus on this election. — TODAY