Singapore GE: Maintaining high global reputation ‘a matter of survival’, says PM Lee

People’s Action Party secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong speaks during a lunchtime rally streamed via Facebook Live, July 6, 2020. — PAP picture via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 6 — Maintaining Singapore’s high reputation internationally is “a matter of survival” for the country, said the People’s Action Party (PAP) secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong today, adding that the world is watching the July 10 General Election (GE) closely.

Speaking at a lunchtime “Fullerton Rally” that was streamed via Facebook Live, Lee said that as “a small country with many limitations”, Singapore must show the world that it can sustain its edge over other countries and cities.

“Then multinational corporations (MNCs) will invest in us, other countries will take us seriously, and Singapore has a place in the sun. Otherwise, we will just fade away and be forgotten, like so many city-states in history,” he said.

During his 45-minute speech, Lee, who is also Prime Minister, noted that the number of Covid-19 cases to surge globally and the crisis poses not only a threat to public health but to the economy.

Singapore’s experience shows the importance of a good government in battling the pandemic and so the upcoming GE is about voters picking a team that they can trust to get them through “the very difficult times head”, he said.

Questioning the Opposition for not having detailed plans for getting Singapore through the downturn and creating new jobs, he said: “They prattle on about a minimum wage, or a universal basic income. These are fashionable peacetime slogans, not serious wartime plans.”

He noted that a minimum wage for instance will add costs to employers, and pressure them to drop even more workers.

“How will we pay for a universal basic income? All the Goods and Services Tax increase in the world will not be enough. Do you really want to vote for parties who in a crisis come up with nothing better than old recycled manifestos?” said Lee.

The Fullerton Rally in the heart of the Central Business District is a tradition of the ruling party after the midpoint of every General Election (GE) campaign since independence, but it could not be physically held this year due to the pandemic.

In his speech, Lee noted that the economy, which has “never been hit so hard before”, is one of the major challenges for Singapore.

The four budgets which totalled up to S$100 billion in Covid-19 support measures should give a sense of the huge impact the Covid-19 pandemic has on businesses, especially on workers and jobs, he said.

“But it is not just about writing checks indiscriminately. We need to understand who is hurting, who needs help most, how to help them, what works and what doesn’t,” he added, highlighting Government initiatives that have been rolled out to support employers such as the Jobs Support Scheme, which has cost S$23 billion.

The PAP Government has also extended extra support to households and those who have been more affected, like self-employed workers, and passed unprecedented emergency legislation to allow for rental and contract waivers.

“This is the difference that a highly competent government can make to your lives,” he said.

Lee warned however that the budgetary and legislative measures that have been rolled out are emergency relief and “cannot be sustained indefinitely”.

“The more fundamental solution is to turn around our economy,” he said, stressing that the Government needs to create new jobs.

“To do that, we must attract new investments and that means maintaining confidence in Singapore, so that companies will not lose faith in us in a crisis,” said Lee.

Recalling a similar situation in 1985, when Singapore experienced a sudden recession and the annual gross domestic product turned negative for the first time since independence, Lee said the Government took “decisive, emergency measures” including cutting Central Provident Funds (CPF) contribution.

Along with other younger ministers. Lee also held meetings with union leaders and workers.

Lee said: “We did not make one speech, or hold a press conference, and expect people to simply swallow the bitter pill.”

He shared that at the National Day Rally that year, then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew also explained to Singaporeans “using charts and tables”, why the recession happened, how the country had lost competitiveness, and what the Government had to do to overcome it.

“People said that Lee sounded like a professor giving Singaporeans an economics lecture. But Singaporeans understood the message and supported the tough measures.

“The measures worked, and within a year our economy was growing again.That is what political leadership is about,” he added.

When the situation stabilised, the Government “went on the offensive” to bring in new investments, with Lee going with the Economic Development Board on a global marketing pitch.

He said that companies were prepared to invest in Singapore during an economic crisis because of five factors: Singapore’s industrious and capable workers; close cooperation between the unions, the Government and employers; a strong public service that works as one as well as a first-rate government and the strong support it enjoys from the people.

Lee pointed out that investors, along with friends and adversaries of Singapore, will scrutinise the results of the upcoming GE and act on their conclusions.

“The world is watching this election closely. Will we show the world that Singaporeans are still one united people, strongly supporting the leaders they have chosen, and working together to overcome the crisis?” he said.

“Or will we reveal ourselves to be fractious and divided, withholding our support from the government we elect, in a crisis where swift,decisive action is vital to save jobs and lives?” he added.

“That is why in this election, the PAP seeks not just your mandate, but your strong mandate, to lead Singapore through this crisis.” — TODAY