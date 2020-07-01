Singapore GE: PAP Aljunied candidate Shamsul Kamar refutes allegations of ‘luring’ voters with Texas Chicken meals

The photo being circulated on social media (left) of a letter, signed by Shamsul Kamar, inviting Kaki Bukit residents to a food distribution event at Block 527 Bedok North Street 3. — Social media and PAP via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 1 — The People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) candidate Shamsul Kamar today took to Facebook to clarify that a food distribution event he was supposed to helm this Saturday has been postponed until after the General Election (GE).

He issued the clarification while acknowledging that it has come to his attention that there is a photo circulating on social media regarding the event.

He also described as “untrue” allegations that he is only helping the Malay community, and that he is “luring people to vote by providing them with free food”.

The photo being circulated is of a letter Shamsul signed inviting Kaki Bukit residents to a food distribution event in Bedok. The letter, written in Malay and dated June 27 — four days after the GE was called, said residents would receive a two-piece meal sponsored by Texas Chicken.

The letter added that Shamsul, who is also the executive director of the Centre of Domestic Employees, would be present at the event.

Shamsul said that in the last five years, his team worked with various stakeholders, private companies and non-profit organisations to assist Kaki Bukit residents, “regardless of race, language or religion”.

“On certain occasions, these organisations have specific groups of people they would like to help,” he said. “For example, some may want to focus on helping the elderly, low-income families or single mothers.”

In this instance, the organisation that initiated the food distribution wanted to focus on lower-income Malay-Muslim families.

“Our community leaders from the Malay Activity Executive Committee believed that this is a good initiative to help those in need,” Shamsul said.

Planning for this event started before the General Election was announced, he said. But as the election was called on June 23, “many events that were supposed to take place during this period” had to be postponed.

Since yesterday, committee members have started calling residents to inform them about the postponement, said Shamsul.

“I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to the residents affected by this decision,” he said.

Shamsul refuted suggestions that the event was aimed at “luring” voters.

“It is unfortunate that there were allegations by netizens that I am only helping the Malay community and that I am luring people to vote by providing them with free food,” he said.

“I would like to state that these allegations are untrue.”

Shamsul is part of the five-man PAP team that is contesting against the incumbent Workers’ Party (WP) for Aljunied GRC.

Apart from Shamsul, the PAP team also comprises Victor Lye, Chua Eng Leong, Chan Hui Yuh and Alex Yeo.

The WP slate comprises Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim, Faisal Manap, Leon Perera and Gerald Giam.

In the 2015 general election, the contest for Aljunied saw WP narrowly beating the PAP team which Shamsul was part of, taking 50.96 per cent of the vote. — TODAY