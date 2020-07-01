Singapore GE: Mediacorp to broadcast ‘live’ two political debates

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of the ruling People’s Action Party arrives at a nomination centre ahead of the general election in Singapore June 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 1 — Mediacorp will broadcast ‘live’ two General Election 2020 political debates in English and Mandarin on Channel 5 and Channel 8 respectively this evening.

Mediacorp has invited the four political parties fielding the most number of candidates in the General Election – the People’s Action Party (PAP), Progress Singapore Party (PSP), Worker’s Party (WP) and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) – to send a candidate to each of the debates.

Entitled “Singapore Votes 2020 – The Political Debate”, the one-hour long programmes will comprise two segments, said Mediacorp, the national media network, in a statement today.

In the first segment, a moderator will ask the four candidates a series of questions on topics including unemployment, helping businesses and social mobility.

In the second segment, candidates will get to ask questions of other candidates in a structured sequence as well as answer questions posed to them by other candidates.

The English debate will be aired ‘live’ on Channel 5 at 8 pm, with a simulcast on CNA938 radio and livestreams on meWatch, cna.asia, CNA YouTube and CNA Facebook as well as a delayed telecast the same night on CNA at 9 pm.

The Mandarin debate will be aired ‘live’ on Channel 8 at 9 pm, with a simulcast on CAPITAL 958 and livestreams on meWatch and 8world.com.

This debate is part of Mediacorp’s comprehensive coverage of General Election 2020 in all four languages across all its platforms, said the statement. — Bernama