Singapore GE: WP fields Nicole Seah in East Coast GRC

SINGAPORE, June 30 — Workers’ Party (WP) new candidate Nicole Seah will stand in East Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

The former National Solidarity Party member, 33, submitted her nomination papers at St Anthony’s Canossian Primary School in Bedok North this morning.

The WP slate also includes former researcher Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim, 54, deputy director Kenneth Foo, 42, lawyer Terence Tan, 48, and wealth advisory firm director Dylan Ng, 45.

They will face a People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by its first assistant secretary-general Heng Swee Keat, who moved from Tampines GRC following the retirement of former PAP Member of Parliament (MP) Lim Swee Say.

Completing the PAP slate in East Coast GRC are incumbent MPs Maliki Osman, 54, Jessica Tan, 54, former Fengshan Single Member Constituency MP Cheryl Chan, 44 and new candidate Tan Kiat How, 43, the former chief executive of the Info-communications Media Development Authority.

Fengshan SMC was merged into the East Coast GRC following the latest change in electoral boundaries.

It has 120,238 registered voters, compared to 96,493 previously. — TODAY