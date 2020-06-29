Singapore GE: Josephine Teo to helm PAP's Jalan Besar GRC team, moves from Bishan-Toa Payoh

Clockwise from left: Josephine Teo, Heng Chee How, Wan Rizal, Denise Phua. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 29 — The People’s Action Party today announced that its slate for Jalan Besar Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the July 10 General Election will be helmed by Josephine Teo, who was previously Member of Parliament at Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

The remainder of the team comprises Heng Chee How, 58, Denise Phua, 59, and new face Wan Rizal, 42.

The candidates were spotted at a walkabout at Beo Crescent Market and Food Centre within the ward, with Teo, 51, and the others greeting residents and food stallholders during breakfast hours.

Outgoing incumbent Members of Parliament Dr Yaacob Ibrahim and Dr Lily Neo later sat down with the team for a bite. Dr Yaacob, a former minister, led the PAP team in the GRC in the 2015 election.

Teo has been an MP at Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC since 2006. She is expected to be replaced there by Gan Siow Huang, a PAP new face and former Republic of Singapore Air Force brigadier-general.

Wan Rizal, a Republic Polytechnic senior lecturer, was introduced on Thursday by the party. — TODAY