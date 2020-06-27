Singapore GE: Heng Swee Keat calls for PAP new candidate Ivan Lim to address criticism

Ivan Lim was introduced on Wednesday (June 24) by the party as a new candidate. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 27 — The People's Action Party (PAP) first assistant secretary-general Heng Swee Keat today called for party new face Ivan Lim to step forward and address online criticisms of him.

“I have emphasised that integrity and character are very important in our candidates. If there's any complaints, it should be properly clarified,” said Heng in response to a question from the media during a walkabout at Teban Market and Food Centre, which is in the West Coast Group Representation Constituency.

“So I would like to see Ivan himself coming out to clarify these comments so that we can hear both sides of the story. It is important that we take this seriously.”

A number of negative posts and comments have surfaced on social media since Lim, 42, the general manager at Keppel Offshore & Marine, was introduced as a PAP candidate on Wednesday.

Accusations include criticism of his conduct as an officer during in-camp training, with subsequent claims that he lacks compassion and is arrogant and elitist.

Heng noted that the posts criticising Lim were made by persons who have identified themselves, adding that he “would like to reach out to them to understand better what exactly happened” to have a better understanding of the entire situation.

“So it's very important for us to address this,” said Heng.

“We expect our candidates to be able to stand up and address any concerns that were raised about them. The key as I mentioned, is whether that individual has the heart to serve all Singaporeans. And this is most important for us, you must have the heart to serve all citizens.”

Yesterday, during a session to introduce the party’s final batch of eight candidates, the PAP’s vice-chairman Masagos Zulkifli also addressed the online criticism surrounding Lim, saying it is important for candidates to prove themselves against any allegations.

He said that the general election is the time where people who have been introduced will “elicit responses” such as these complaints received by Lim.

“(It is) also an opportunity for them, if they have done something in the past, to redeem themselves, because we have seen qualities in all our candidates that make them, what we think, good leaders that will serve our people well,” he said.

TODAY has reached out to Lim for comments. ― TODAY