Singapore’s Minister of Transport Khaw Boon Wan speaks during a press conference in Sepang April 8, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SINGAPORE, June 16 — Singapore will halt construction of the fifth terminal at its Changi Airport for at least two years amid uncertainty about Covid-19's impact on the aviation sector, the transport minister said, according to the Straits Times.

Khaw Boon Wan said the government was carrying out a study of how the aviation sector will change, and the design of terminal five would be altered to take new safety requirements into account, according to the report published today. — Reuters