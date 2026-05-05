LOS ANGELES, May 5 — Country music legend Dolly Party on Monday announced the cancellation of a series of Las Vegas concerts, citing ongoing health concerns.

Parton, 80, said in videos posted to her social media accounts that although treatment for an unspecified illness was going well, she wasn’t ready to be performing on stage.

The “9 to 5” singer had previously postponed the Las Vegas residency, which was originally scheduled to kick off last year.

“The good news is I’m responding really well to meds and treatments, and I’m improving every day now,” she said in the video on Monday.

“It’s going to take me a little while before I’m up to stage performance level,” she said, adding that medicines she’s taking were making her light-headed and woozy.

“Of course, I can’t be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars and such, on five-inch heels, and you know that I’m going to be wearing them. Not to mention all those heavy rhinestone outfits, the big hair, my big personality,” she joked.

Parton said her doctors were working hard on strengthening her immune and digestive systems.

“They assure me that everything I have is treatable,” she said.

Speculation over Parton’s health last year – following her sister’s public request for prayers – prompted the music legend to post a video addressing her fans titled “I ain’t dead yet!”

In her latest video, Parton – whose husband Carl died last year – thanked fans for their support and said she was still working on various projects including a museum and hotel set to open in Nashville, Tennessee later this year, and a Broadway musical. — AFP