PUTRAJAYA, May 4 — The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) has saved at least RM250 million through expenditure adjustments, including programme restructuring.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the savings would be channelled to the Ministry of Finance (MOF) to help fund fuel subsidies for the public.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister in charge of KKDW, said the savings were achieved by scaling back promotional events, product exhibitions and other low-impact programmes.

“A circular has been issued by the MOF requiring all ministries to implement cost-saving measures, and KKDW is no exception.

“In fact, even before the directive, we had proposed reducing programmes with relatively limited impact, prioritising infrastructure, water supply, electricity and rural amenities instead,” he told reporters after the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

In his speech, Ahmad Zahid also urged KKDW staff to adopt the National Rural Economy as a new mindset focused on raising incomes, expanding economic opportunities and improving the quality of life in rural communities.

“We must be bold in seizing new potential within the rural ecosystem. This is the foundation of the National Rural Economy, a comprehensive approach to transform rural areas from supporting zones into a new engine of national growth.

“Rural areas possess land, plantations, commodities, biomass, micro-entrepreneurs, youth, women, Orang Asli communities, cooperatives and strong social networks.

“If these are organised into a cohesive ecosystem, rural areas can become a new source of national growth,” he said. — Bernama