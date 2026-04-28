KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The cat’s out of the box: American rock outfit Evanescence are bringing their nu-metal, gothic-fuelled energy to Malaysia for a special one-night showcase.

Best known for evergreen emo staples like Bring Me To Life and My Immortal, the band will take over the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on November 28.

The show marks their return to Kuala Lumpur after their last appearance in 2012, which drew more than 3,000 fans.

Aside from being their only South-east Asia stop, the band is also set to bring along a special guest — yet to be announced.

The reveal by Hello Universe, the same organiser behind the upcoming My Chemical Romance (MCR) concert, follows a teaser campaign that saw a mysterious billboard pop up in Bukit Bintang last week.

Much like the MCR rollout, the brief advert — featuring Evanescence’s iconic ‘E’ symbol — was enough to send fans online into speculation mode about the band’s return.

“Hey guys, I have an announcement to make. We have just booked a very special show and I’ve seen some rumours floating around online and I’m here to tell you that they are TRUE!

“We are coming for one night only to play in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on November 28.

“It’s been 14 years since we’ve gotten to come and see you and we are so excited,” Evanescence’s frontwoman Amy Lee said via an Instagram post this morning.

She added that tickets will go on sale on May 8 starting from 10am.

Since their commercial debut in 2003 with their first studio album Fallen, Evanescence quickly became a force to be reckoned with, picking up two Grammys in 2004, including Best New Artist.

The band have since released five more albums, including their latest, Sanctuary, which is expected to drop in June this year.

Evanescence currently comprises five members: Amy Lee (vocals), Tim McCord (guitar), Troy McLawhorn (lead guitar), Will Hunt (drums) and Emma Anzai (bass and backing vocals), who joined in 2022.

Tickets for Evanescence Live in KL will be available via https://www.golive-asia.com/