KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Dust off the sequins and prepare for a full-blown disco throwback as world-renowned ABBA tribute act Björn Again is heading to Kuala Lumpur as part of its ‘ABBA Forever Tour’.

The performance is scheduled for August 12 at 8pm at Zepp Kuala Lumpur, where the group will deliver a two-hour live spectacle packed with ABBA’s biggest singalong anthems.

Audiences can expect classics such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Waterloo, SOS, and Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! alongside emotional favourites including The Winner Takes It All, I Have a Dream, Chiquitita, and Fernando.

Formed in Melbourne, Björn Again has toured extensively across the globe and is widely regarded as one of the most established ABBA tribute acts on the international circuit.

The group is known for its ‘live’ vocal performances, theatrical presentation, elaborate costumes, and light-hearted humour that taps into the joyous spirit of the disco era.

Over the years, Björn Again has performed in more than 120 countries and appeared at major venues and festivals including Wembley Stadium, Royal Albert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Glastonbury Festival, Roskilde Festival, Reading Festival, and Australia’s Big Red Bash.

The group has also attracted attention from various public figures and artists over the years, further cementing its international profile.

Björn Again’s performances have been described by media outlets such as Time Out as highly entertaining live shows.

ABBA’s Benny Andersson previously commented, “Fans better make the most out of Björn Again because that’s the closest they will get to seeing ABBA.”

ABBA’s music continues to enjoy renewed global popularity, driven in part by films such as Muriel’s Wedding and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, as well as the long-running Mamma Mia! musical and its film adaptations.

Tribute acts like Björn Again, no doubt, continue to play a role in keeping that glittering legacy alive through live performances.

Tickets for the Kuala Lumpur show have been available via Ticket2U since April 28, with prices ranging from RM600 (VIP), RM498 (Diamond), RM398 (Platinum), RM298 (Gold), and RM228 (Silver).

Fans can stay tuned for updates and announcements through Shiraz Projects and Björn Again’s social media accounts.