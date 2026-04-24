MIRI, April 24 — Police have arrested a 37-year-old foreign man for allegedly threatening to kill his younger sister with a machete in their home.

Miri police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) received a report at 1.44pm on April 22 from the 35-year-old sister.

He said the suspect allegedly threatened her during an incident at their residence in an Ulu Suai, Niah plantation.

“Acting on the information received, a team of officers and personnel from CID Miri conducted a raid at a farm near Wilmar Suai 1 oil palm plantation in Suai and successfully arrested the suspect.

“Police also seized a machete, a homemade shotgun, and six rounds of ammunition during the operation,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Farhan said the suspect has been remanded for four days until April 27 to assist in investigations.

A urine test on the suspect was positive for drugs.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, which carries a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both upon conviction, as well as Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960, which provides for imprisonment of up to seven years, or a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both.

Mohd Farhan stressed that police take all public reports seriously and urged those with information regarding the homemade shotgun to contact investigating officer Insp Mohd Rayhan Albert on 011-10846969 or 085-435081, or to go to the nearest police station. — The Borneo Post