TAWAU, April 24 — Police have arrested three teenage boys, aged between 15 and 16, to assist in investigations into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old schoolgirl here.

District Police Chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the suspects, including the main suspect, were detained at about 6.50pm on Wednesday at the Merotai police outpost.

He said the arrests were made within 24 hours after a police report was lodged by the victim’s mother at about 4.43pm the same day.

“Police moved swiftly to locate the suspects following the report,” he said yesterday.

Initial investigations indicate that the victim was allegedly taken by one of the suspects, a Form Five student, in a car before the incident occurred at a house.

The case came to light after the victim, a Form Three student, confided in her school counsellor, who then informed her mother.

Police also detained two other suspects believed to have been involved in the incident.

All three suspects are being held at the Tawau district police headquarters, with the case being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

Jasmin said police view sexual offences seriously and urged parents to monitor their children’s movements and social circles to prevent such incidents. — Daily Express

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)