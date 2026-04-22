KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Malaysia’s national public broadcaster, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), has halted the airing of the animated series Cleopatra in Space after receiving complaints from viewers who claimed the show contained LGBT elements.

The decision to suspend the programme came shortly after it was broadcast on TV2 on April 18 and 19. In an official statement released today, RTM confirmed that the series had been removed from its schedule entirely while an internal review is carried out.

“RTM continues to prioritise content that is of high quality, safe, and respectful of local cultural norms, religious values, and public sensitivities,” the broadcaster said.

The suspension has sparked renewed criticism from conservative political figures, particularly from PAS.